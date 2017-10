Sept 22 (Reuters) - TECNOTREE OYJ:

* TECNOTREE COMPLETES CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS IN FINLAND

* ‍PERSONNEL REDUCTION IN FINLAND WILL BE IN TOTAL 13 EMPLOYEES OF WHICH 8 VIA LAY-OFFS AND 5 VIA OTHER VOLUNTARY MEASURES​

* ‍THESE MEASURES WILL LEAD TO EUR 1.1 MILLION COST SAVINGS PER ANNUM​