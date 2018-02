BRIEF-Tecnotree Preliminary 2017 Revenue At About EUR 55 Million

Feb 26 (Reuters) - TECNOTREE OYJ:

* TECNOTREE RECOGNISES MEUR 16.7 IMPAIRMENT, GIVES PRELIMINARY INFORMATION ON RESULT AND PUBLISHES FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE EARLIER THAN ANNOUNCED

* ‍DECIDED TO WRITE-DOWN GOODWILL OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 16.7 MILLION IN ITS CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET​

* ‍ESTIMATES THAT GROUP‘S REVENUE FOR 2017 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY EUR 55 MILLION.​

* ‍OPERATING RESULT WITHOUT WRITE-DOWN DESCRIBED ABOVE IS ESTIMATED TO AMOUNT TO EUR 7.5 - 8.5 MILLION​