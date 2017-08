July 18 (Reuters) - TECNOTREE OYJ:

* TECNOTREE STARTS CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS IN FINLAND

* CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS IN FINLAND REGARDING REDUCTION OF MAXIMUM TWENTY POSITIONS ON FINANCIAL AND PRODUCTIVE GROUNDS

* ‍OBJECTIVE OF NEGOTIATIONS IS TO ADJUST COST LEVEL WITH CURRENT BUSINESS SITUATION AND TO IMPROVE OPERATIONS IN ORDER TO MATCH MARKET DEMANDS​

* COST SAVINGS WILL REALIZE IN 2018

* ‍IS TO CUT ADDITIONAL 5M EUR IN 2017 IN OPERATIONAL COSTS IN ADDITION TO EARLIER ANNOUNCED CUTS​