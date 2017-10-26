BRIEF-Tecogen dissolves Ultratek joint venture

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Tecogen Inc

* Tecogen dissolves Ultratek joint venture

* Tecogen - ‍As part of disbursement, Tecogen will receive all its invested funds, $2 million in cash, and sole exclusive IP that it licensed to Ultratek​

* Tecogen Inc - ‍Company and its co-investors have agreed to dissolve their ultra emissions technologies S.À R.L. Joint venture​

* Tecogen Inc - ‍Once dissolution process is complete, all unspent funds will be distributed to ultratek investors