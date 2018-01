Jan 23 (Reuters) - Tecogen Inc:

* TECOGEN INC - ANNOUNCE WITHIN LAST 45 DAYS IT ENTERED INTO CONTRACTS TO SELL INVERDE E+ COGENERATION UNITS TO 6 APARTMENT BUILDINGS

* TECOGEN INC - UNITS WILL HAVE A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 800 KW AND WILL GENERATE REVENUE TOTALING $4.1 MILLION

* TECOGEN INC - BULK OF REVENUE WILL BE RECOGNIZED ACROSS FIRST HALF OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: