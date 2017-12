Dec 29 (Reuters) - Tecogen Inc:

* TECOGEN‘S CO-CEO TO RETIRE AS AN OFFICER AND BOARD MEMBER, WILL CONTINUE IN AN EMERITUS AND ADVISORY ROLE

* TECOGEN INC- JOHN HATSOPOULOS, COMPANY‘S CO-CEO AND CO-FOUNDER, HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE AS AN OFFICER

* TECOGEN INC - UPON HIS RETIREMENT, JOHN HATSOPOULOS WILL ASSUME TITLE OF CHAIRMAN EMERITUS