Nov 9 (Reuters) - TECOM Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 2017 1st tranche non-public unsecured corporate bonds worth T$60 million in total, with coupon rate of 1.8 percent per annum

* Proceeds will be used to improve the financial structure and fulfill working capital

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DxzGfm

