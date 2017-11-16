FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ted Baker Group revenue increased by 7.3 pct for 13 week period
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 16, 2017 / 7:12 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Ted Baker Group revenue increased by 7.3 pct for 13 week period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Ted Baker Plc

* ‍Group revenue increased by 7.3% (8.0% in constant currency) for 13 week period from 13 August 2017 to 11 November 2017​

* ‍Retail sales increased by 4.6% for 13 week period from 13 August 2017 to 11 November 2017​

* Wholesale sales for 13 week up 14.2% (15.4% in constant currency) reflecting good performances from both uk and North American businesses​

* ‍Anticipate low double-digit wholesale sales growth (in constant currency) for full year​

* ‍board is confident of meeting its full year expectations​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.