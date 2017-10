BRIEF-Ted Baker says H1 pretax profit up 17.8 percent

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ted Baker Plc

* H1 PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 17.8 PERCENT TO 25.3 MILLION STG

* INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 12.2 PERCENT TO 16.6 PENCEPER SHARE

* HY ‍GROUP REVENUE UP 14.0% (9.5% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £295.7M​

* HY ‍UK AND EUROPE RETAIL SALES UP 11.0% (9.1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £145.6M​

* HY ‍RETAIL SALES INCLUDING E-COMMERCE UP 13.9% (9.2% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £217.7M​

* HY ‍NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SALES UP 18.8% (7.8% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £60.7M​

* HY ‍ASIA RETAIL SALES UP 29.5% (19.6% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £11.4M​

* HY ‍E-COMMERCE SALES UP 43.8% (40.7% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £42.7M​

* HY ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS UP 12.7% TO £24.2M​

* ‍“WHILST TRADING CONDITIONS IN SOME MARKETS REMAIN CHALLENGING... CONFIDENT OF MAKING FURTHER PROGRESS FOR FY, IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)