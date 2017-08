June 13 (Reuters) - Ted Baker Plc

* 14.2% increase in group revenue for 19 week period from 29 January 2017 to 10 June 2017

* Total retail sales for period increased by 14.3% (8.4% in constant currency)

* Wholesale sales for period increased 13.8% (8.9% in constant currency)

* Group is positioned to meet board's expectations for full year despite current uncertain macro environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)