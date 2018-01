Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ted Baker Plc:

* SAYS GROSS MARGINS WERE ‍ IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS AND WE EXPECT TO END YEAR WITH A CLEAN STOCK POSITION​

* ‍ANTICIPATES THAT FY RESULTS WILL BE IN LINE WITH ITS EXPECTATIONS​

* TED BAKER SAYS RETAIL SALES GROWTH FOR 8 WEEKS TO JAN 6 AT 9 PERCENT ‍​

* “CONTINUED TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS OVER CHRISTMAS PERIOD”​

* TED BAKER SAYS E-COMMERCE SALES FOR 8 WEEKS TO JAN 6 INCREASED BY 35 PCT‍​

* ‍AVERAGE RETAIL SQUARE FOOTAGE ROSE BY 5.9% TO 409,226 SQ.FT (2016: 386,252 SQ.FT)​