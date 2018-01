Jan 5 (Reuters) - Tee Land Ltd:

* ‍GROUP EXPECTS TO REPORT A LOSS FOR FY2018 2Q AND FY2018 1H​

* TEE LAND -EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF S$6.2 MILLION IN FY2018 2Q ON PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF GROUP'S SHAREHOLDING IN ITS THAI ASSOCIATE