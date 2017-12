Dec 20 (Reuters) - Tee Land Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES ‍PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF CHEWATHAI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED​

* PURCHASE PRICE FOR SALE SHARES IS 117.04 MILLION BAHT

* UNIT ‍TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CHEWATHAI PUBLIC CO LTD TO CHARTCHEWA CO LTD

* EXPECTS TO RECEIVE NET PROCEEDS OF S$13.10 MILLION FROM PROPOSED DISPOSAL​