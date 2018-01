Jan 23 (Reuters) - Teekay Corp:

* TEEKAY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PROPOSED COMMON STOCK OFFERING

* TEEKAY CORP - COMMENCED OFFERING TO SELL 10 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* TEEKAY CORP - ALSO COMMENCED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $100 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: