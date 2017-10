Oct 6 (Reuters) - Teekay Offshore Partners LP:

* Teekay Offshore Partners announces contract start-up for the Randgrid FSO on the Gina Krog Field with Statoil

* Teekay Offshore Partners - ‍Randgrid FSO commenced its charter contract with Statoil ASA on Gina Krog Oil, gas field in Norwegian sector of North Sea​