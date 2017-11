BRIEF-Tegna Inc reports Q3 gaap EPS from continuing operations of $0.23

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Tegna Inc

* Q3 gaap earnings per share from continuing operations $0.23

* Q3 same store sales rose 5 percent

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 ‍non-gaap total company revenue to increase in high single- to low double-digits year-over-year​

* Sees Q4 ‍gaap total company revenue to decline in high single- to low double-digits year-over-year​

* Quarterly ‍total company revenues on a GAAP basis $464.3 million, down 10.7 percent​

* Quarterly ‍total company revenues (non-GAAP basis) $460.5 million versus $436.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $508.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $462.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍net impact of expenses incurred due to hurricanes during quarter was a loss of $7.6 million or a loss of $0.02 per share​