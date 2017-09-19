BRIEF-Tegna's board approves stock repurchase program and reaffirms capital allocation strategy

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Tegna Inc

* Tegna’s board of directors approves stock repurchase program and reaffirms capital allocation strategy

* Tegna Inc - ‍Board authorized new share repurchase program, for up to $300 million of its common stock over next three years​

* Tegna Inc - ‍Excluding impact of Olympics and political advertising spend, 2017 revenues will be “strong” on an odd-year comparable basis for Q3 and FY

* Tegna Inc - ‍Anticipate that next year’s revenue and cash flow will be particularly strong, driven by both Olympics and Super Bowl advertising​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: