Dec 1 (Reuters) - Tekcapital Plc:

* TEKCAPITAL - ‍DUE TO MARKET CONDITIONS, ENTERPRISE INVESTMENT SCHEME CAPITAL TRUST REQUIREMENTS HAVING NOT BEEN MET IN EXPECTED TIMEFRAME, BELLUSCURA IS UNABLE TO PROCEED WITH IPO​

* ‍BELLUSCURA IS ACTIVELY CONSIDERING OTHER ALTERNATIVES​