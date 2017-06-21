FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teladoc, in connection with merger, entered into commitment letter, dated June 19
June 21, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Teladoc, in connection with merger, entered into commitment letter, dated June 19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Teladoc Inc:

* Teladoc - in connection with merger deal with Best Doctors Holdings, co entered into a commitment letter, dated June 19, 2017

* Teladoc - debt financing of drawing of senior secured term loans under senior secured term loan facility of company in principal amount of $150 million

* Teladoc Inc - debt financing also consists of issuance and sale of senior unsecured notes of company yielding gross proceeds of $200 million

* Teladoc Inc - debt financing is anticipated to consist of commitments under senior secured revolving credit facility of co of $10 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2rUsNYK) Further company coverage:

