BRIEF-Teladoc reports Q3 loss per share $0.55

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Teladoc Inc:

* Teladoc announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.55

* Sees q4 2017 revenue $75 million to $77 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $231 million to $233 million

* Q3 revenue $68.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $67.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $77.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $232.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teladoc Inc - ‍effective Nov 1, Peter McClennen, president, best doctor’s division, appointed to newly created position of president, Teladoc Inc​

* Teladoc Inc - ‍fourth quarter net loss per share expected to be between $0.41 and $0.43​

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: