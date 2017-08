July 24 (Reuters) - TELE COLUMBUS AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: TELE COLUMBUS AG: CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT BOARD

* ‍RONNY VERHELST WHO LED COMPANY AS CEO FOR NEARLY SEVEN YEARS SINCE 2011 WILL LEAVE FOR PERSONAL REASONS AS OF 1 FEBRUARY 2018​

* ‍HE WILL BE SUCCEEDED AS CEO AS OF SAME DATE BY TIMM DEGENHARDT, WHO IS JOINING FROM SWISS TELECOMMUNICATIONS PROVIDER SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS AG​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)