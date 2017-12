Dec 11 (Reuters) - TELE COLUMBUS AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: TELE COLUMBUS AG: SUCCESSFUL REPRICING AND UPSIZING OF EUR 1.3 BILLION TERM LOAN B

* EXPECTS TERM LOAN B REPRICING AND UPSIZING TO BE EFFECTIVE BY END OF DECEMBER 2017

* TERM LOAN B UPSIZED BY EUR 50 MILLION TO EUR 1.305 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)