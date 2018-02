BRIEF-Tele2 and Nokia signs strategic partnership deal for IoT services

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Tele2 AB:

* TELE2 IOT AND NOKIA EMPOWER ENTERPRISES WITH NEW MODEL FOR GLOBAL IOT DEPLOYMENTS

* SAYS ‍TELE2 AB AND NOKIA (PUBL) HAVE SIGNED A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO OFFER A GLOBAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION FOR ENTERPRISES

* THE COMPANIES ARE ENTERING A STRATEGIC AND BILATERAL PARTNERSHIP CENTERED AROUND GROUNDBREAKING TECHNOLOGIES FROM BOTH COMPANIES, SUCH AS NOKIA’S WORLDWIDE IOT NETWORK GRID (WING) AND SIM TECHNOLOGIES FROM TELE2 IOT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)