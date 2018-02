BRIEF-Tele2 Q4 operating profit matches forecasts

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Tele2:

* NET SALES FOR Q4 AMOUNTED TO SEK 6,642 (6,340) MILLION AND EBITDA AMOUNTED TO SEK 1,527 (1,461) MILLION​

* SAYS ‍FULL YEAR GUIDANCE EXCEEDED ON BOTH EBITDA AND OPERATING CASH FLOW​

* SAYS ‍FULL YEAR FREE CASH FLOW FROM TOTAL OPERATIONS OF SEK 2.5 BILLION, FULLY COVERING DIVIDEND PROPOSED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SEK 4.00 PER SHARE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017​

* TELE2 SEES 2018 MOBILE END-USER SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS‍​

* SAYS ‍EBITDA GROWTH OF 7 PERCENT IN SWEDEN AND BALTICS TOGETHER, LIKE-FOR-LIKE​

* TELE2 SEES 2018 EBITDA BETWEEN SEK 6.5 AND 6.8 BILLION

* TELE2 SEES 2018 CAPEX BETWEEN SEK 2.1 AND 2.4 BILLION (EXCLUDING SPECTRUM INVESTMENTS)

* REUTERS POLL: TELE2 Q4 EBITDA WAS SEEN AT SEK 1,516 MILLION, SALES AT 6,461 MILLION

* SAYS INTEGRATION OF TDC IS PROGRESSING WELL AND WE ARE APPROACHING OUR TARGET RUN-RATE BENEFITS OF AROUND SEK 300 MILLION, ORIGINALLY OUR FOUR-YEAR TARGET, ONLY ONE YEAR AFTER THE ACQUISITION

* IN 2018 WE WILL THEREFORE LOOK FOR FURTHER OPPORTUNITIES BEYOND OUR EARLIER TARGET LEVEL, AND WE BELIEVE THIS IS ACHIEVABLE WITH A LOWER INTEGRATION COST THAN THE SEK 750 MILLION PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)