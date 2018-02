Feb 23 (Reuters) - Telechoice International Ltd:

* ‍Q4 REVENUE S$127.2 MILLION VERSUS S$117.7 MILLION

* Q4 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS S$5.0 MILLION VERSUS S$3.9 MILLION

* RECOMMENDED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF S$0.016 PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR FY2017

* 2018 FULL YEAR OPERATING PERFORMANCE IS EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN THAT OF LAST YEAR

* EXPECTS OPERATING PERFORMANCE FOR 1Q2018 TO BE MAINTAINED AS SAME PERIOD OF LAST YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: