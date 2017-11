Nov 7 (Reuters) - Telecom Digital Holdings Ltd

* Ddeclared second interim dividend of HK$0.05 per share​

* ‍HY revenue HK$692.813 million versus HK$586.445 million​

* ‍HY profit for period attributable to owners of co HK$61.7 million versus HK$51.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: