Dec 28 (Reuters) - TELECOM EGYPT CO:

* EXPECTS 2018 TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH IN RANGE OF HIGH SINGLE DIGIT TO LOW DOUBLE DIGIT, CAPEX TO SALES RATIO OF 30 PERCENT

* EXPECTS 2018 EBITDA MARGIN IN MID TO HIGH TWENTIES‍​