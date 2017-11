Nov 14 (Reuters) - TELECOM EGYPT CO:

* Q3 CONSOL NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 1 BILLION VERSUS EGP 866 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 CONSOL REVENUE EGP 4.43 BILLION VERSUS EGP 3.30 BILLION YEAR AGO

* NINE-MONTH CAPEX EXCLUDING LICENSE FEES AMOUNTED TO EGP 3.3 BILLION COMPARED TO 1.6 BILLION LAST YEAR