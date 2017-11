Nov 2 (Reuters) - TELECOM EGYPT CO SAE

* ANNOUNCES SIGNING RENEWAL OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE EGYPT TO PROVIDE INTERNATIONAL CALL CONVEYANCE SERVICES

* THE AGREEMENT WILL TAKE EFFECT FROM SEPTEMBER, 2017, AND EXTENDS TO YEAR-END 2022

* AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO REPRESENT TOTAL VALUE FOR TELECOM EGYPT OF APPROXIMATELY EGP 12 BILLION THROUGHOUT AGREEMENT TERM