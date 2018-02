Feb 5 (Reuters) - TELECOM EGYPT CO:

* SIGNS WHOLESALE AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE EGYPT TO PROVIDE TRANSMISSION AND INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES

* AGREEMENT WILL TAKE EFFECT FROM JANUARY 2018 FOR THREE YEAR ENDING 2021‍​

* AGREEMENT GUARANTEES MINIMUM REVENUE OF EGP 2.37 BILLION FOR TELECOM EGYPT OVER TENURE OF AGREEMENT