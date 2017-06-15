FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telecom Egypt signs two commercial agreements with Etisalat Masr
June 15, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Telecom Egypt signs two commercial agreements with Etisalat Masr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt Co

* Signs two commercial agreements with Etisalat Masr (Egypt)

* Signs two agreements for national roaming and international voice services with Etisalat Masr to provide company’s mobile business with 2G, 3G and 4G mobile services

* Signs agreement to also provide international voice services through International gates of company

* Both agreements extend for five years, and follow recent MOU between company and Etisalat relating to these services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

