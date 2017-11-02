BRIEF-Teleflex reports Q3 adjusted profit of $2.12/shr

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Teleflex Inc

* Teleflex reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.12 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.70 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $534.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $523.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $8.30 to $8.40 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $5.61 to $5.66 from continuing operations

* Raised 2017 guidance for adjusted diluted EPS from a range of $8.20 to $8.35 to a range of $8.30 to $8.40

* Teleflex Inc- co raised its full year 2017 GAAP revenue growth guidance range from 11.5 percent to 13.0 percent to a range of 15.0 percent to 15.5 percent over the prior year

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $8.29, revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teleflex Inc - ‍raised 2017 guidance range for constant currency revenue growth to a range of 14.25 percent to 14.75 percent​