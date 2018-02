BRIEF-Telefonica FY Net Profit Up 32 Pct At 3.13 Bln Euros YoY

Feb 22 (Reuters) - TELEFONICA SA:

* Q4 OIBDA 3.91 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.19 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET PROFIT 693 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 145 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q4 REVENUE 13.16 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 13.72 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY OIBDA 16.19 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 15.12 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT 3.13 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.37 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 52.01 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 52.04 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SEES FY 2018 OIBDA MARGIN Y-O-Y EXPANSION OF AROUND 0.5 PERCENT POINT

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUES UP AROUND 1 PERCENT VERSUS. 2017

* DIVIDEND FOR 2018 OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE IN CASH, TO BE PAID IN DEC. 2018 (0.20 EURO PER SHARE) AND IN JUNE 2019