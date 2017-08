July 18 (Reuters) - TELEGRAAF MEDIA GROEP NV:

* SHARES IN KEESING MEDIA GROUP WILL BE SOLD TO PARTNERSHIP WHICH WILL BE SET UP WITH ERGON CAPITAL PARTNERS III

* VALUATION OF 100% OF THE SHARES OF KEESING IMPLIED IN THE TRANSACTION IS EUR 150 MILLION (ENTERPRISE VALUE, DEBT AND CASH FREE)

* TMG WILL TAKE A 30% STAKE IN THE NEW PARTNERSHIP

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN THE NEXT TWO MONTHS Source text: bit.ly/2uF6coT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)