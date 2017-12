Dec 8 (Reuters) - Telemasters Holdings Ltd:

* WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JANUARY 2018, MARIO PRETORIUS WILL BE RETIRING AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY

* JACO VOIGT, A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY FOR PAST 9 YEARS, WILL BE APPOINTED AS CEO

* ‍ROLE OF CURRENT INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, STEPHEN VAN DER MERWE, WILL CHANGE TO THAT OF LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR​