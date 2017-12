Dec 13 (Reuters) - Telemasters Holdings Ltd:

* ‍QTRLY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 2.38 CENTS VERSUS 1.19 CENTS YEAR AGO​

* QTRLY REVENUE 30.9 MILLION RAND VERSUS 29.6 MILLION RAND

* DIVIDEND OF 1.0 CENTS PER SHARE HAS BEEN DECLARED AND IS PAYABLE AT CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON FRIDAY, 12 JANUARY 2018​