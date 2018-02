Feb 6 (Reuters) - Telenet Group Holding Nv:

* NETHYS AND TELENET SIGN MAJOR PARTNERSHIP DEAL TO DELIVER THE VOOMOBILE OFFERING

* SIGNING A 5-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH NETHYS

* ‍CONTRACT EXTENDS COLLABORATION BETWEEN TWO COMPANIES UNTIL 31 DECEMBER 2023​

* ‍VOOMOBILE CUSTOMERS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO TELENET NETWORK DURING COURSE OF 2018​

* NEW PARTNERSHIP OPERATED ACROSS TELENET NETWORK, INSTEAD OF ORANGE NETWORK