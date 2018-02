BRIEF-Telenet Group Holding FY Adjusted EBITDA Up At 1.21 Billion Euros

Feb 13 (Reuters) - TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV:

* FY REVENUE EUR ‍​2.53 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.52 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 113.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 41.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 1.21‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.20 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* ‍FOR 2018, TARGETS REBASED ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH OF 7-8%​

* NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES EUR 831.6 MILLION ‍​

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW OF EUR 400.0-420.0 MILLION

* EXPECTS ACCRUED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO REPRESENT AROUND 26% OF REVENUE IN 2018‍​

* ‍SEES IMPROVED REBASED ADJUSTED EBITDA CAGR OF 6-7% OVER 2015-2018 VERSUS 5-7% INITIALLY​

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM OF UP TO €75.0 MILLION