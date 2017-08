BRIEF-Telenet Group Holding H1 adjusted EBITDA of 592.4 million‍​ euros

Aug 2 (Reuters) - TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV:

* ADJUSTED EBITDA OF €592.4 MILLION IN H1 2017 (+5% YOY REBASED)‍​

* ‍REVENUE OF EUR 1,238.3 MILLION IN H1 2017 (+5% YOY)​

* ‍NET INCOME OF EUR 76.8 MILLION IN H1 2017 VERSUS A NET LOSS OF EUR 19.6 MILLION IN H1 LAST YEAR​

* FULL YEAR 2017 OUTLOOK RECONFIRMED POST SFR BELUX INTEGRATION, ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE A 5-7% ADJUSTED EBITDA CAGR OVER 2015-2018 PERIOD‍​

* 224,400 "WIGO" SUBSCRIBERS AT JUNE 30, 2017.‍​

* ACCELERATED NET MOBILE POSTPAID SUBSCRIBER GROWTH IN Q2 2017 (+60,200)‍​

* IN Q2 2017, OUR REVENUE WAS €622.3 MILLION, REPRESENTING A 1% DECREASE COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD ON A REPORTED BASIS.‍​

