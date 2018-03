March 2 (Reuters) - TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV:

* ‍SUCCESSFUL ISSUANCE AND PRICING OF A USD 300.0 MILLION UPSIZE OF EXISTING TERM LOAN AL​

* TERM LOAN‘FACILITY AL2’ CARRIES SAME CHARACTERISTICS AS INITIAL FACILITY AL

* FACILITY AL2 CARRIES A MARGIN OF 2.50% OVER LIBOR, A 0% LIBOR FLOOR AND A MATURITY OF MARCH 1, 2026

* FACILITY AL2 WAS SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED AT PAR