Oct 25 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa’s CEO Sigve Brekke and CFO Joergen Arentz Rostrup made the following statements during the company’s third-quarter earnings presentation on Wednesday:

* CFO: Expects some further cost reduction in Q4, gives confidence that EBITDA margin will end up in high end of guidance

* Telenor has guided EBITDA margin in 38-39 pct range

* CEO: India exit progressing as planned, we expect deal to close in Q1 next year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)