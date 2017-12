Dec 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms provider Telenor ASA said in a statement:

* TELENOR WINS 2-YEAR AVINOR CONTRACT FOR MOBILE AND FIXED-LINE TELECOM SERVICES AT NORWEGIAN AIRPORTS, WITH POTENTIAL FOR UP TO 6-YEAR EXTENSION

* CONTRACT ALSO INCLUDES ADOPTION OF MOBILITY ANALYTICS, 5G AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

* AVINOR OPERATES NORWAY‘S 45 STATE-OWNED AIRPORTS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)