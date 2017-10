Sept 20 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Underwriters priced offering of 90 million common shares of Veon Ltd at a public offering price of USD 4.15 per ADS/share

* Offering results in net proceeds to Telenor of USD 365 million which will be included in Elenor’s cash flow statement for Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: