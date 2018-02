Jan 30 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa:

* TELENOR HAS PURCHASED 91,846 OWN SHARES AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF NOK 181.33 PER SHARE

* AFTER THIS TRANSACTION, TELENOR OWNS A TOTAL OF 10,732,421 OWN SHARES