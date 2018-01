BRIEF-Telenor's Digi says revenue may decline in 2018

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa:

* DIGI Q4 ‍REVENUES 3,223 MILLION VERSUS 3,233​ MILLION

* DIGI Q4 ‍EBITDA BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 1,435 MILLION VERSUS 1,440 MILLION​

* DIGI Q4 ‍EBITDA 1,423 MILLION VERSUS 1,438 MILLION​

* DIGI Q4 ‍OPERATING PROFIT 1,013 MILLION VERSUS 1,092 MILLION​

* DIGI Q4 ‍CAPEX (EXCLUDING. SPECTRUM) 323 MILLION VERSUS 469 MILLION​

* DIGI Q4 ‍DURING QUARTER, TOTAL NUMBER OF SUBSCRIPTIONS DECREASED BY 106,000 TO 11.747 MILLION​

* DIGI ‍OUTLOOK 2018 - SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH: FLAT TO LOW SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE​

* DIGI ‍2018 OUTLOOK EBITDA MARGIN: AROUND 2017 LEVEL (46% IN 2017)​

* DIGI ‍2018 OUTLOOK CAPEX: 10-12 % OF SERVICE REVENUES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)