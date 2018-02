BRIEF-Telenor's Dtac Q4 beats forecast, sees flat 2018 revenues, earnings

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa:

* TELENOR‘S DTAC Q4 EBITDA BEFORE ITEMS NOK ‍1,938​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL 1,793 MILLION)

* TELENOR‘S DTAC Q4 REVENUE NOK ‍5,033​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL 5,087 MILLION)

* TELENOR‘S DTAC ‍DURING QUARTER NUMBER OF SUBSCRIPTIONS DECREASED BY 0.46 MILLION TO 22.652 MILLION​

* TELENOR‘S DTAC 2018 TARGET: ‍SERVICE REVENUES (EXCLUDING INTERCONNECT) AROUND PREVIOUS YEAR LEVEL​

* TELENOR‘S DTAC 2018 TARGET: ‍EBITDA AROUND PREVIOUS YEAR LEVEL (EXCLUDING. PAYMENT TO TOT ON 2.3 GHZ DEAL)​

* TELENOR‘S DTAC 2018 TARGET: ‍CAPEX THB 15-18 BILLION​

* ‍DTAC Q4 EBITDA BEFORE OTHER ITEMS INCREASED BY 16% IN LOCAL CURRENCY​

* ‍DTAC‘S Q4 SUBSCRIPTION & TRAFFIC REVENUES RETURNED TO GROWTH AND INCREASED 1% IN LOCAL CURRENCY​

* ‍DTAC‘S TOTAL Q4 REVENUES DECLINED BY 5% IN LOCAL CURRENCY, MAINLY AS A RESULT OF REDUCED SALE OF HANDSETS AND LOWER INTERCONNECT REVENUES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)