BRIEF-Telenor's Grameenphone Q3 core earnings jump

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Telenor’s grameenphone q3 ebitda before items nok ‍1,910​ million versus 1,784 million

* Telenor’s grameenphone q3 revenue nok ‍3,257​ million versus 3,134 million

* Telenor’s grameenphone: ‍number of subscriptions increased by 2.3 million during quarter. Total number of subscriptions was 63.883 million at end of quarter​

* Telenor's grameenphone: ‍in local currency, total revenues increased by 13%, while subscription and traffic revenues grew 15%​