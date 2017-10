Oct 17 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Digi Q3 ebitda before items nok 1.36‍​ billion versus 1.59 billion

* Digi Q3 revenue nok 2.93‍​ billion versus 3.32 billion

* ‍In local currency, Digi revenues decreased by 3%, while subscription & traffic revenues declined by 5%​

* During Q3, total number of Digi subscriptions decreased by 178,000 to 11.852 million​

* ‍Digi's outlook for 2017 unchanged​