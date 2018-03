BRIEF-Teleperformance FY Net Profit (Group Share) Up at 312‍​ Million Euros

Feb 28 (Reuters) - TELEPERFORMANCE SE:

* FY NET PROFIT (GROUP SHARE) EUR 312‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 214 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS EUR 720 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EUR 558 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 4.18 ‍​BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.65 BILLION YEAR AGO

* 2018 OUTLOOK LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE + 6%

* 2018 OUTLOOK FURTHER GROWTH IN EBITA MARGIN BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS TO AT LEAST 13.5% OF REVENUE

* CONFIDENT ABOUT ABILITY TO CONTINUE TO GENERATE A STRONG LEVEL OF CASH FLOW IN 2018

* TO PROPOSE INCREASE IN THE 2017 DIVIDEND TO €1.85 PER SHARE FROM THE €1.30 PAID IN RESPECT OF 2016

* FY NET FREE CASH FLOW: €324 MILLION (UP + 37.3%)

* CONFIRMS FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC PLAN AND 2022 TARGETS

* €72 MILLION NEGATIVE CURRENCY EFFECT ON FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FROM DECREASE IN USD AND GBP