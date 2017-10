Oct 4 (Reuters) - TELESTE OYJ

* TELESTE APPOINTS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

* MR. TIMO MIETTINEN, HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD.​

* ‍SELECTED MR. PERTTI ERVI AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)